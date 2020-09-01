Ajo LP Lowers Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,629,565 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 58.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,742. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

