Ajo LP Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388,750 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,158,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 308,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 2.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

