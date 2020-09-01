Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATST stock opened at GBX 821 ($10.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 804.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. Alliance Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 7.57 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 875 ($11.43).

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 806 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of £443.30 ($579.25).

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

