Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Cut to “Hold” at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB cut Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ALIZY opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allianz has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

