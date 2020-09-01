Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,258.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $994,193.54 and approximately $21,258.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 53.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.01665292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00197155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175290 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00189938 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

