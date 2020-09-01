AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 410,745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after acquiring an additional 225,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

