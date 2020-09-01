Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

