American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,716 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of ES traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.25. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

