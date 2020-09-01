American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,948 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $139.21. 738,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,955. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

