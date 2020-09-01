American International Group Inc. Buys 4,918 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 199.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Exelon by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 465,447 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 158,733 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,705. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

