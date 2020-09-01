American International Group Inc. Has $16.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,022,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 350,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,667,000 after buying an additional 799,584 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 24,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.