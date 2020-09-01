American International Group Inc. Has $17.57 Million Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cable One worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total transaction of $618,968.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

CABO traded down $15.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,840.33. 27,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,830.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,738.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.