American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 4,542,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.