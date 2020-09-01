American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. 2,516,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

