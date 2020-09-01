American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 143,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $221.97.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

