American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Graco worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 302,747 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 339,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,466. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,979,760. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.