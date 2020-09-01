American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of XPO Logistics worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 947,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,162. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

