American International Group Inc. Sells 6,109 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Ceridian HCM worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. 1,451,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Insiders have sold 13,434,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,116,748 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

