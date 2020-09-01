American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 18th

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

American National BankShares has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National BankShares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National BankShares to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.