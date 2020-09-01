Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.71. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

