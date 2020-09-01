Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiore Gold Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiore Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

F stock opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

