Analysts Set Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) PT at $7.63

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $6.17 on Friday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 75.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

