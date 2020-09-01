Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$71.70

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.70.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$71.70 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

