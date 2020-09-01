Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target at $2.85

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $2.18 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

