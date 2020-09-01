Analysts Set TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $76.50

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

TCEHY stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.