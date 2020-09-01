Analysts Set Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) PT at $16.80

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.69. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $44,799.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 315,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $8,825,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,493,335 shares of company stock worth $273,476,752 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 137,403 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.