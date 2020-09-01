Analyzing Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) & CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NYSE:CVLG)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schneider National and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 5 6 0 2.55 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Schneider National currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Schneider National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Schneider National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 3.69% 9.45% 5.68% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.75 billion 1.01 $147.00 million $1.24 21.82 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.35 $8.48 million $0.61 30.05

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Schneider National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Schneider National has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider National beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods. The company's intermodal segment offers door-to-door container on flat car services, including rail and over-the-road transportation through containers, chassis, and trucks. Its logistics segment provides non-asset freight brokerage, supply chain, and import/export services; value-added services to manage and move its customers' freight; and trans-loading and warehousing services. Schneider National, Inc. also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

