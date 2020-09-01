Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anaplan in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup increased their price target on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. FBN Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Anaplan by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

