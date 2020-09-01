Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $117.50 to $144.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.50 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.89.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $505.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.