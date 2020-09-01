Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of Aptiv worth $69,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 92.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 294,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. 16,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

