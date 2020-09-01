ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MT. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Independent Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $4,405,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

