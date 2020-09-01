Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.76 ($7.95).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.58 ($5.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.59.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.