Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Arvinas worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arvinas by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Arvinas by 43.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 39.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 441.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $957.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

