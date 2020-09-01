Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Downgraded to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

