AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $35,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 42,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

