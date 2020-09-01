Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of ATNX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 71,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,032. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $875.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

