Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,162.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

