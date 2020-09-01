Augur (REP) Price Reaches $21.87

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Augur has a market capitalization of $240.60 million and $12.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $21.87 or 0.00183732 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Gatecoin, Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.01665521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00199262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177145 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00209523 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Crex24, IDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, DragonEX, Zebpay, Bitsane, AirSwap, Koinex, LATOKEN, Upbit, CoinTiger, BitBay, HitBTC, ABCC, BX Thailand, Kraken, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Binance, Gatecoin, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

