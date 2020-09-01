AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lowered by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 53.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $7.19 on Tuesday, reaching $1,196.31. The stock had a trading volume of 152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,069.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.