AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. Research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

