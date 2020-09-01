B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

CHS opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

