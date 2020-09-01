Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 16,726 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $79,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after acquiring an additional 735,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,480,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 332,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 57,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,546. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

