Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,522 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $97,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,931.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,755.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,605.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

