Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Twitter worth $80,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Twitter by 423,863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 919,783 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Twitter by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 938,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after acquiring an additional 878,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. China International Capital decreased their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,722. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.