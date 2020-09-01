Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.97% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $105,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.