Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $73,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.