Bank of Montreal Can Has $65.07 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.19. 8,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,015. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

