Bank of Montreal Can Has $68.02 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $68,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. 25,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.