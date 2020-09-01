Bank of Montreal Can Has $68.60 Million Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Ferrari worth $68,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

