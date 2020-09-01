Bank of Montreal Can Has $68.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of Cummins worth $68,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Cummins by 479.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.37. 18,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

